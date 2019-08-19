US Vice President Mike Pence To Be Trump's Running Mate In 2020

Donald Trump is expected to easily win the Republican nomination for a second term.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would keep Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate when he seeks re-election in November 2020

"I'm very happy with Mike Pence," Trump, who is expected to easily win the Republican nomination for a second term, told reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey

