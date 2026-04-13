'Baseless Smears': China On Reports Of Supplying Weapons To Iran

China on Monday called reports it had supplied or intended to supply weapons to Iran "baseless smears", after several outlets quoted US intelligence sources to that effect.

"China has always adopted a cautious and responsible attitude towards the export of military items, implementing strict controls in accordance with its own export control laws and regulations and its international obligations. We oppose baseless smears or malicious association," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing.

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