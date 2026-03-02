Iran's Security Chief Ali Larijani Says 'Will Not Negotiate' With US

Ali Larijani is the head of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council.
- Iran's Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani ruled out talks with the US
- Larijani denied reports of Iranian attempts to start talks with Trump's administration
- The denial followed US-Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend
Tehran:
Iran "will not negotiate with the United States", Ali Larijani, the powerful head of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council said on Monday.
In a post on X, Larijani denied media reports that Iranian officials had sought to initiate talks with the Trump administration following a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend, which came after Tehran and Washington held nuclear negotiations.
