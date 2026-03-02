Advertisement

Iran's Security Chief Ali Larijani Says 'Will Not Negotiate' With US

Ali Larijani denied media reports that Iranian officials had sought to initiate talks with the Trump administration.

Ali Larijani is the head of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council.
  • Iran's Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani ruled out talks with the US
  • Larijani denied reports of Iranian attempts to start talks with Trump's administration
  • The denial followed US-Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend
Tehran:

Iran "will not negotiate with the United States", Ali Larijani, the powerful head of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council said on Monday.

In a post on X, Larijani denied media reports that Iranian officials had sought to initiate talks with the Trump administration following a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend, which came after Tehran and Washington held nuclear negotiations.

