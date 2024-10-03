Middle East Conflict Live Updates: Israel Strikes Beirut, Yemen Carries Out Drone Strikes On Tel Aviv

Advertisement
The crisis in the Middle East has turned into a larger regional conflict with Israel fighting on multiple fronts. It is conducting ground raids in Gaza on its southern front and in Lebanon on its north. It also faced a wave of missile attacks from Iran, which backs the Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. A retaliation is expected anytime. Israel has also been conducting airstrikes in Yemen and Syria.

Here are the LIVE updates on Israeli strike:

Oct 03, 2024 11:52 (IST)
Yemen Conducts Drone Strikes On Tel Aviv In Israel

Yemeni armed forces launched drone attacks targeting military sites in Jaffa in Tel Aviv, said an army spokesman. 

Oct 03, 2024 11:50 (IST)
In Beirut, AFP journalists heard multiple explosions overnight and reported some buildings shaking. One of the Israeli strikes hit a Hezbollah rescue facility, a source close to the group told AFP, killing at least six people, according to a Lebanese health ministry toll. A total of 17 overnight air raids had hit Beirut by dawn on Thursday, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Oct 03, 2024 11:49 (IST)
Israel carried out a deadly air raid on Thursday (October 3), in central Beirut after eight ground troops were killed near the Lebanese border, as it traded threats with its arch foe Iran over possible future attacks.

Oct 03, 2024 11:46 (IST)
Nasrallah, Netanyahu Both Had Agreed To Ceasefire, Claims Lebanon Minister

Former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to a ceasefire shortly before he was killed in an air strike in Beirut last week, Lebanon Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said today.

Israel -Gaza War, Israel Hamas War, Middle East
