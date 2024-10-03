"Enemy Aircraft Launched 3 Strikes": Fresh Israel Raids In South Beirut

Lebanon's state-run media said three Israeli air strikes hit Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold on Thursday, the latest raids following a night of intense bombardment.

"Enemy aircraft launched three strikes on (Beirut's) southern suburbs," the official National News Agency reported.

This comes after the Israel military told residents in more than 20 villages and a city in southern Lebanon to evacuate, the latest in a series of calls to relocate issued by the army as it targets Hezbollah positions.

"The IDF (Israeli army) does not intend to harm you, and for your own safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and head north of the Awali River. Save your lives," said army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

The statement included the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh.

Earlier this week Israel said its troops had started "ground raids" into parts of southern Lebanon, a stronghold of Hezbollah, following days of heavy strikes on areas across the country where the group holds sway.

Israel has recently shifted its focus to securing its northern border with Lebanon, where near-daily clashes since Hezbollah launched low-intensity strikes in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, following the group's October 7 attack.

