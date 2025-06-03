'Necessary For Success': Microsoft Cuts Hundreds More Jobs After Firing 6,000

Microsoft Corp. cut hundreds more jobs just weeks after its largest layoff in years, underscoring the tech industry's efforts to trim costs even as it plows billions of dollars into artificial intelligence.

More than 300 employees were told their positions had been eliminated on Monday, according to a Washington state notice reviewed by Bloomberg.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the latest headcount reduction is in addition to the 6,000 job cuts announced last month.

"We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace," the spokesperson said.

The artificial intelligence boom has roiled the tech labor market because companies are prioritizing AI-focused jobs and harnessing the technology to save money.

Microsoft and peers including Meta Platforms Inc. have touted the effectiveness of AI-assisted coding tools in speeding up the software development process. Last week, Salesforce Inc. said the internal use of AI has allowed it to hire fewer workers.

Microsoft's previous layoffs fell hardest on software engineers. It couldn't be determined what kind of jobs were affected Monday.

As of June 2024, the company had about 228,000 full-time employees, 55% of whom were employed in the US.

