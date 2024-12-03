Michelin-Starred Chef Pleads Thieves After They Steal 2,500 Pies Worth Rs 26 Lakh

A British Michelin-starred chef is pleading to the thieves after they ran away with his van that contained 2,500 pies, worth Rs 26 lakh (£25,000), destined for the York Christmas Market. Tommy Banks, a veteran judge on the BBC show, Great British Menu who also owns two restaurants and a pub in North Yorkshire, took to Instagram on Monday (Dec 2) to inform that his van that contained steak and ale, turkey and butternut squash pies, as well as gravy and custard, had been stolen from Barker Business Park in Melmerby on Sunday night.

Mr Banks' staff had kept the pies overnight in the refrigerated van and were planning to make the delivery the next morning when they found that the vehicle had vanished.

"So @matthewalockwood went into @madeinoldstead this morning to pick up the van and it has been stolen. These guys had loaded up the van with stock for @tommyspieshop today and left plugged in overnight. I'm guessing the thieves didn't realise they were stealing 2,500 pies along with the van!" said Mr Banks.

The inventory stolen would have been enough to stock Tommy's Pie Shop for a week, Mr Banks told BBC. He urged the thieves to do the 'right thing' and return the pies, even if they wanted to not give up on the van.

"I know you're a criminal, but maybe just do something nice because it's Christmas and maybe we can feed a few thousand people with these pies that you've stolen, do the right thing," he said, adding: "The pies are all in boxes with my name on so not very easy to sell."

Meanwhile, the North Yorkshire Police said it had been informed of the theft and started the probe. It requested anyone with any information to get in touch.

While the authorities investigate the case, Mr Banks introduced a new butter chicken pie at his shop to make up for the lack of steak and ale pies.

"Since we're a little low on steak and ale pies this week seeing as they're currently being driven around the country in our stolen van, from Wednesday we'll be launching a brand new limited edition pie!" read the statement.