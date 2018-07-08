US' Las Vegas Hospitality Giants To Give Panic Buttons To Workers: Report

Las Vegas' MGM Resorts International will provide housekeepers with 'car remote size' panic buttons

Las Vegas' MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment are bracing up to make their work places safer for staffers.

The two of Sin City's largest hotel and casino resorts will soon be providing the housekeepers and cocktail waitresses with 'car remote size' panic buttons, to report any abuse they face on job, reports Fox News.

These buttons, when pressed, will alert managers of the name and location of the employee in trouble.

In Las Vegas, the panic buttons are part of contract negotiations by the Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

The report further said that on July 4, Culinary Workers Union Local 226 established contracts for roughly 38,000 workers at properties owned by the two giants, which "includes language that requires panic buttons for workers like housekeepers who work alone in guest rooms and may be subjected to sexual harassment or other crimes."

"We are here to do our jobs and provide incredible, world-class customer service for our guests," an MGM Grand housekeeper said in a press release issued by the Culinary Union, as quoted by Fox News.

"We are not here to be abused or have people think that just because it's Las Vegas, anything goes," the release read.

"I was carrying a heavy tray full of drinks on the casino floor, and a high roller at the dice game grabbed me by the neck with both of his hands and forced me to kiss him for good luck," a cocktail server at Bally's, owned by Caesars Entertainment, stated in a release. "I have permanent nerve damage from that incident and I live in pain every day."

As per a Yahoo Lifestyle report, this contract negotiations petitioning for the distribution of panic button were formulated in the wake of the #MeToo movement and the resignation of Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn, amidst allegations of sexual misconduct earlier this year.