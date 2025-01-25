Mexico Ready To Work With US To Receive Deported Citizens: Foreign Ministry

Mexico builds temporary shelters to to prepare for mass deportations from the US. (File)
Mexico City:
Mexico is ready to work with Washington as the administration of President Donald Trump deports Mexican citizens from the United States, the foreign ministry said in a statement Friday.
"We will always accept the arrival of Mexicans to our territory with open arms," the ministry said, after the White House press secretary posted on X that Mexico on Thursday had accepted a record four deportation flights in one day.
