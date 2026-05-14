Mexican Judge Dies After Saving Her 3-Year-Old Son During Deadly Bee Swarm Attack

Oyuki Ramorez Burciaga, a magistrate from Zacatecas, Mexico, died after spending nine days in intensive care following a massive bee swarm attack outside a sports complex in central Mexico. She was 45. Burciaga, a state judge at the Administrative Justice Court of Zacatecas, died on Tuesday, May 12, after suffering more than 300 bee stings during the incident in Guadalupe, Zacatecas state.

The attack took place on May 3 at the entrance to the Guadalupe Sports Unit complex, where families had gathered to watch athletic events. According to local officials, at least 11 other people were injured, including five who required hospitalisation. Some first responders were also among the injured.

Witnesses said Ramirez Burciaga acted instinctively to protect her three-year-old son, Matias, when the swarm suddenly descended on the crowd. She reportedly removed her sweatshirt and wrapped it around the child before placing him safely inside her vehicle, leaving herself exposed to the aggressive bees.

Despite being attacked, she also tried to help and shield her elderly father, who had become trapped in the swarm.

Videos recorded by bystanders captured scenes of panic as people ran for cover while the bees aggressively targeted those near the sports complex. Reports suggested that emergency crews initially lacked specialized protective equipment needed to safely control the swarm, complicating rescue efforts.

Ramírez Burciaga was taken to hospital conscious after the attack, but her condition worsened over the following days. Local reports said she suffered severe allergic reactions, inflammation, and toxic complications linked to the large volume of venom. Telediario reported that doctors believed she experienced anaphylactic shock.

According to Mexican media, she sustained most of the stings to her face and torso.

Witnesses described her actions during the emergency as courageous, recalling how she remained focused on the safety of her child and father even while seriously injured.

Notably, Burciaga had served as a magistrate for seven months following Zacatecas' judicial election process, though she brought more than two decades of experience within the state's Judicial Branch. Before becoming a judge, she worked as a drafting secretary and was widely respected for her dedication to public service.

Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes across Mexico, with many remembering her both for her legal career and for the sacrifice she made protecting her family during the attack.

Zacatecas Governor David Monreal Avila publicly extended condolences to her family following news of her death.