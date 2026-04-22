Meta US Employees Organise Protest Against Mouse Tracking Tech

Meta employees distributed flyers at multiple US offices on Tuesday to protest the company's recent installation of mouse-tracking software on their computers, according to photos seen by Reuters.
The flyers encourage staffers to sign an online petition against the move, saying "workers are legally protected when they choose to organize for the improvement of working conditions."
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