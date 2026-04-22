Meta Plans May 20 Layoffs, To Cut 10% Of Its Global Workforce

Meta detailed its layoff plans for this week in a memo shared with employees on Monday, saying cuts to 10% of its workforce globally would be accompanied by a new round of organizational changes aimed at improving the company's AI workflows.

The Facebook owner is planning to lay off 10% of its employees on Wednesday, with notifications going out in three batches globally at 4 a.m. local time, according to the memo, seen by Reuters.

In the memo, Meta's head of human resources, Janelle Gale, told employees that "many leaders will announce org changes" in coordination with the layoffs.

As part of that, the company plans to move 7,000 employees to new initiatives related to AI workflows and to eliminate managerial roles, she said.

"As org leaders worked on the changes, many of them incorporated AI native design principles into their new org structures. We're now at the stage where many orgs can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership," she wrote.

"We believe this will make us more productive and make the work more rewarding," she said.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on the plan.

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