"Weed-Loving" Brazilian Influencer Arrested After Massive Drug Operation Uncovered

Brazilian social media influencer Melissa Said, 23, has been arrested after a police manhunt for her alleged role as the leader of a major drug trafficking and money laundering network operating between Bahia and Sao Paulo, according to The New York Post.

Said, who has more than 351,000 followers on Instagram, was captured while hiding at a friend's home in Bahia. Her arrest followed days of intensive surveillance by the Bahia Civil Police, who had earlier raided five of her properties as part of "Operation Erva Afetiva", named after a phrase she reportedly used in her social media bio, meaning "weed-loving."

According to The Post, the investigation into Said began in 2024, when she was allegedly caught with drugs at an airport. Authorities claim she encouraged followers to evade police checks during drug transport and promoted her brand by distributing "kits" containing cannabis joints.

During the raids, police arrested three other suspects and seized 1.4 kilograms of marijuana (known locally as 'skank'), 270 grams of hashish, small quantities of cannabis, digital scales, packaging materials, phones, bank cards, and two vehicles believed to be linked to the operation.

The police have not yet disclosed the identity of the third person taken into custody. Known for her activism promoting cannabis legalization, Said initially evaded capture during the raids and was considered a fugitive until her arrest on Thursday.

"The objective of this operation is to combat drug trafficking, with the main target being a digital influencer who promotes crime," director of the State Department for Prevention and Suppression of Drug Trafficking, Ernandes Junior, said.

"It was discovered that in addition to promoting crime and drug use, she also sells and distributes narcotics in Bahia, with some people from Sao Paulo as one of her suppliers."