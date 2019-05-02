Melania Trump Goes Bowling With The Children Of Secret Service Agents

The renovation was overseen by the First Lady and included interior, restoration of original wooden lane

First lady Melania Trump hosted a group of children on Tuesday in the newly renovated White House bowling alley, according to a news release sent by the East Wing.

The renovation, which was overseen by the first lady, included updated wiring, a new interior and restoration of the original wooden lane first installed by the Nixon administration. The HGTV-ready bowling alley was paid for by the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America.

First lady Melania Trump hosted a group of children Tuesday in the newly renovated White House bowling alley

To christen the new space, the first lady welcomed about a dozen children whose parents are Secret Service members. The children wore matching "Be Best" shirts while sporting red and black bowling shoes.

The children wore matching "Be Best" shirts while sporting red and black bowling shoes.

In a tweet about the event, Trump wrote that it was "wonderful" hosting the group at the residence. "My family appreciates all that Secret Service does to keep us safe. Thank you!" she said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.