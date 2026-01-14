Melania Trump Denies Epstein Links, Says Claims About It Are Defaming Her

- US First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday made a surprise statement to deny links to Jeffrey Epstein
- “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," she said
- Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019
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First lady Melania Trump has delivered a statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes, and is calling for a congressional hearing for survivors.
“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation," she said.
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