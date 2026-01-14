Melania Trump Denies Epstein Links, Says Claims About It Are Defaming Her

First lady Melania Trump has delivered a statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes, and is calling for a congressional hearing for survivors.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation," she said.

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