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Melania Trump Denies Epstein Links, Says Claims About It Are Defaming Her

"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," the First Lady of the United States said.

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Melania Trump Denies Epstein Links, Says Claims About It Are Defaming Her
  • US First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday made a surprise statement to deny links to Jeffrey Epstein
  • “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," she said
  • Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019
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First lady Melania Trump has delivered a statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes, and is calling for a congressional hearing for survivors.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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