Meghan Markle Seen Without Her Engagement Ring At California Event

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was seen without her engagement ring at a solo event in California recently. On the International Day of the Girl, the Duchess of Sussex engaged in drawing and crafting with young women at the Girls Inc. in the Greater Santa Barbara area. While Meghan was dressed elegantly, people noticed that her engagement ring was missing.



The iconic ring, designed by Prince Harry in 2017, holds deep personal significance. It features two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection and one from Botswana – symbolising the couple's connection to Harry's late mother and the country they visited early in their relationship. The engagement ring, set on a simple gold band, has been a hallmark of Meghan's style since Harry proposed at Kensington Palace.



Though without her engagement ring, Meghan sported her wedding band.

If this wasn't filmed last week I would wonder if Meghan is copying Catherine again by not wearing here engagement ring and just her wedding and eternity band. She did drop it all last year though, so who knows. More trouble with salt & pepper? pic.twitter.com/xCcghtMQvi — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) October 11, 2024

This wasn't the first time the Duchess was without it. During the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Meghan was spotted without her engagement ring. At the time, a source told Page Six that the ring was “being repaired.” It reappeared on her finger earlier this year.

In recent months, both Meghan and Harry have embarked on several high-profile solo engagements. Prince Harry is travelling from New York to London and even Southern Africa promoting his philanthropic initiatives.



Meghan, meanwhile, has been focusing on her projects, including attending a glamorous charity gala for the Children's Hospital LA, where she was seen wearing her engagement ring. She has reportedly been putting more energy into her entrepreneurial ventures, including her growing lifestyle brand.

These separate public appearances have led to whispers of a growing distance between the pair.

According to insiders, this may be part of an evolving approach to how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex navigate their professional and personal lives. A source close to the couple told People magazine, “It's clear that a twin-track approach is evolving. The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals — not just as a couple.” Another source added, “Harry appears focused on his patronage work, while Meghan is concentrating on her entrepreneurial efforts.”

While some royal commentators and fans speculate that Meghan's decision to forgo her engagement ring might indicate deeper marital issues, others see it as a practical or style choice.