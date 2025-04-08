Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered "Rare And Scary" Medical Condition After Childbirth

In the premiere episode of her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan Markle opened up about a frightening health experience following childbirth-postpartum pre-eclampsia, a rare but serious medical condition that can develop after delivery.

Describing the condition as "so rare" and "so scary," the Duchess of Sussex reflected on the emotional toll it took. "You're still trying to juggle all these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening. Quietly, you're still trying to show up for people," she said. "Mostly, you're trying to show up for your children. But those moments are huge medical scares."

While Meghan did not disclose whether the diagnosis occurred after the birth of her son Archie, 5, or daughter Lilibet, 3, her revelations shed light on a condition that is often overlooked, the BBC reported.

Postpartum pre-eclampsia is linked to high blood pressure and typically occurs within the first week after birth, though it can appear up to six weeks later. According to the Preeclampsia Foundation, symptoms can include severe headaches, vision changes, pain under the ribs, vomiting, and sudden swelling in the face, hands, or feet. If left untreated, it can lead to life-threatening complications such as seizures, stroke, and organ failure.

This candid health confession marks a powerful start to Meghan's podcast journey, following her recent ventures including the Netflix series With Love, Meghan and her new brand As Ever.

With her latest platform, Meghan aims to create a space for honest conversations about womanhood, leadership, and the often-hidden challenges faced by women-including those that unfold long after the cameras are off.