Meghan Markle Requests King Charles For One-To-One Meeting To 'Clear The Air': Report

Meghan Markle has requested to sort difference with King Charles III. (Picture credit: Getty Image)

A royal expert has made a shocking revelation that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has reportedly requested King Charles III for a meeting before she returns to her house in California. The Duchess of Sussex is planning to discuss the important royal matter in the meeting. Neil Sean, a YouTuber has claimed that Ms Markle wants to clear the air with the 73-year-old monarch. "It's a very brave move from Meghan herself," Mr Sean said.

The Suits alum has requested to heal rifts before her departure to California. Mr Sean has claimed that he has heard from a "very good source" that Ms Markle has sent a letter to the King for a private conversation. Mr Sean said, “Now, you know, you have to admire Meghan's self-belief, whatever you think.”

Watch the video here:

The royal expert said, “Allegedly, she'd now like, before their return back to California, to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III.”

Mr Sean said it is mandatory to request King's presence through a letter.

He added, “According to that good source, this [request] was made in a formal letter; this is how you write to the King, through his equerry and then, of course, that's passed on etc.”

“Basically according to this letter, she feels it would be an opportunity to clear the air, sort the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationales behind what they've been doing over the last two years,” Mr Sean said.

“Truthfully, we have no idea whether this is going to go forwards… But I think it's a very brave move for Meghan,” the commentator said in the video.