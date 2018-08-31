Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Take A Secret Trip To Toronto

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made secret trip with husband to Toronto.

Looks like Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle knows how to keep her life private when needed.

Meghan Markle made a secret trip to Toronto with husband Prince Harry, to visit her best friend, style consultant Jessica Mulroney, reported ABC News.

"Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben's home in Toronto," said Omid Scobie, ABC News royal contributor.

"They spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica's children, who love their 'Auntie Meg'," added Scobie.

Ms Mulroney, a fashion stylist who regularly does segments for the television show City Line, is one of Meghan Markle's closest friends. In May this year, she and her husband attended Ms Markle's wedding to Prince Harry, and their children participated as page boys and flower girl.

Earlier, she and her husband had attended the closing ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games at the Air Canada Centre, Toronto, on September 30, 2017, where Markle and Prince Harry made a joint public appearance.