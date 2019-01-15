Pregnant Meghan Markle Reveals When She Is Due: Report

Meghan Markle told others gathered in Hamilton Square that she's due in late April (File Photo)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, during the couple's visit to the town of Birkenhead on Monday, told the crowd when the Duchess of Sussex was due to give birth to their first child.

Carla Gandy from nearby Wallasey, who was there with her 4-year-old daughter told People magazine that they asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and "tapped her tummy."

According to People magazine, Meghan Markle, 37, had previously hinted that her first child would be an April baby through her jewellery.

Reports say that as she kicked off the Sydney Invictus Games in October, fans noticed that she was wearing three stacked rings with different colored stones by Canadian brand Ecksand.

According to royal blogger @DuchyOfSuccess, the stones may represent the birthstones of Harry and their future son or daughter.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "I'm hoping Meghan's stacked rings represent their birthstones and Baby Sussex is an April baby."

The Duchess of Sussex had earlier commented on her pregnancy during a visit to Brinsworth House, a residential nursing and care home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity, on Tuesday. Speaking with retired West End theatre actress Josephine Gordon, 87, Meghan said she was doing "very good."

Meghan Markle told others gathered in Hamilton Square that she's due in late April.

According to Kensington Palace''s statement announcing Meghan Markle's pregnancy in October, they simply said Meghan "is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019."