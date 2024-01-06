Meghan Markle Has Been Trying To Meet King Charles, Claims Royal Author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being subjected to a “different” set of rules compared with the other members of the British royal family, forcing the Duchess of Sussex to demand certain "answers" from King Charles, according to an expert.

In a video on YouTube, royal expert and commentator Neil Sean claimed that Meghan Markle has tried to arrange a meeting with King Charles, whose coronation ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey in May last year, to discuss her issues, the New York Post reported.

Neil Sean said, “Meghan Markle wants some answers from His Majesty the King”.

According to him, Meghan Markle sent a letter to King Charles asking for a one-to-one meeting to "explain exactly the problems she has encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy."

The couple stepped down as working members of the British royal family in 2020.

Meghan Markle, 42, is said to be “furious” about them being scrutinised for taking part in interviews and several publicised projects, even when other members of the royal family are treated differently for doing the same.

Neil Sean also claimed that what really "riles" the Duchess of Sussex is how Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, appears on shows like ‘This Morning' and ‘Loose Women', sells books and possibly does adverts despite being a member of the royal family.

"[Meghan] Meghan and [Prince] Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her," the royal expert said. The couple got married in 2018.

This comes a week after People magazine reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have "moved on" from claims and allegations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A friend of Kate Middleton told the magazine, "She's moved on and [Prince] William has too. She's very focused on what matters going forward. They aren't looking back."

Meanwhile, another royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that there are still chances of Harry and Meghan returning to the royal family.

“I think it's possible that Meghan could return but I think she would physically have to live in England and she would have to, very quietly, start to do the things that the royal family does best,” Quinn told the Daily Express.

He added that Meghan cannot come back if she seeks an apology or wants the royal family to "completely change," as they will not do the same.