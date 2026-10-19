Who Is Parveen Rani? Mayor Of Hertsmere Speaking At NDTV World Summit 2026

Parveen Rani, the Mayor of Hertsmere, UK, will be in attendance at the NDTV World Summit 2026, scheduled for October 22 and 23 in New Delhi. She will join fellow world leaders, policymakers, tech experts and entrepreneurs to discuss issues of global concern and significance.

Interestingly, Rani's son, Tushar Kumar, the youngest Indian-origin mayor in the UK, will also be at the marquee event.

She will take part in a session with her son, Tushar Kumar, titled “The Diaspora Impact - From Rohtak to Mayors in the UK," on Day 2 of the summit, October 23, at 6 pm.

Who is Parveen Rani?

Parveen Rani, who is from the Rohtak city of Haryana, moved to the United Kingdom with her family in 2013. Rohna, her family's ancestral village, falls in Haryana's Sonipat district.

In 2023, she contested polls for the first time and was elected to the Hertsmere Borough Council. In the same year, her son Tushar Kumar also contested and won.

Three years later, in May 2026, the mother-son duo became the mayor of their respective councils.

Rani, who took over on May 20 this year, is supported by Deputy Mayor, Cllr Morris Bright. Before she got the top post, Rani served as Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Parks, Leisure and Culture, Deputy Mayor of Hertsmere, and Global Envoy for Film and Television.

Over the last few years, Parveen has supported initiatives that promote inclusion, heritage, youth engagement and community cohesion across her borough. She is dedicated to community service, education, culture and bringing people together across all backgrounds and generations.

After her election as the mayor earlier this year, Sunil Dahiya, her husband, told PTI that they had nothing specific in mind when their family moved to the UK.

At the time of her election, Parveen said: “I am looking forward to supporting communities and organisations across the borough over the coming year, meeting residents from all walks of life and celebrating the incredible diversity, culture and community spirit that makes Hertsmere so special.”