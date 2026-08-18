Meet Natalie Harp, Trump's Close Aide Who Travelled With Him During Turkey Flight Scare

Donald Trump's close aide Natalie Harp has come under fresh scrutiny after Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff questioned why she was among a handful of people accompanying the US president on a secretive security operation in Turkey.

Trump was quietly moved from Air Force One during a security scare after the NATO summit in Turkey on July 8. Only a small group of people travelled with him during the operation, and Harp was among them.

During an event at the White House on Monday, CNN reporter Kristen Holmes asked Trump about his close aide Natalie Harp. Trump did not answer the question directly. Instead, he attacked Holmes, calling her "loud", "boisterous", "fake news" and telling her to "be quiet".

Who is Natalie Harp?

Natalie Harp is a close aide to Donald Trump. Born in California, she graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University in 2012 and later earned an MBA from Liberty University in 2015.

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Harp, who had been diagnosed with Stage 2 bone cancer and said she struggled to get the treatment she needed, came into the national spotlight in 2019.

In 2019, she appeared at a conference in Washington, where she praised Trump for signing the Right to Try Act in 2018. Harp also credited Trump's policies with helping her survive cancer.

Trump noticed her story and later invited her to speak at political events. She spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference and later at the 2020 Republican National Convention. During her convention speech, she strongly praised Trump and said she would not be alive without his help.

Harp praised Trump during her appearances and compared him to the Good Samaritan and later to a character from the film “It's a Wonderful Life.”

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She eventually joined Trump's 2020 campaign. After the 2020 election, she worked as an anchor at One America News Network. She later returned to Trump's political team and joined his 2024 campaign.

Known for carrying a laptop and sometimes a portable printer, she is often called the "human printer". She uses them to print news stories, social media posts and other information that Trump wants to see.

Harp collects posts and information from Trump's supporters and political allies and then shows the material to him. If he approves a post, it can be published on his account.

Her estranged brother, Preston Harp, has publicly criticised her loyalty to Trump and has described their relationship as "very unhealthy."