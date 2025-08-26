Indian-Origin Dubai Woman To Feature In Times Square Video On Down Syndrome

A 22-year-old Indian-origin woman from Dubai will be featured on the giant screens of New York's Times Square on September 6 as part of a global Down syndrome awareness campaign. Amanda DSilva was chosen from more than 2,600 entries for the National Down Syndrome Society's annual presentation.

Nearly 500 children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 US states and 11 countries will appear in the hour-long video, which will precede the New York City Buddy Walk, one of the largest advocacy events for the community.

"I'm beyond honoured to have my photo featured at Times Square, New York," she wrote on Instagram. "This moment is a dream come true, and I'm so proud to represent our beautiful community on such a global stage."

Who Is Amanda DSilva?

Ms DSilva was born in 2003 and raised in Dubai to parents from Mangaluru and Mumbai. She works as a hostess at a French restaurant in the Sofitel Downtown Hotel and is also a freelance model, appearing in campaigns that promote diversity and inclusion.

She is a student of Gems School in Dubai, and developed an interest in modelling at a young age.

Ms DSilva, the youngest of two daughters, will be joined by her parents and sister, who lives in Canada, for the New York event.

Her mother told NewsKarnataka, "Having her photo displayed at Times Square is a rare and special moment, and I hope her story encourages other families to believe that a diagnosis is not the end of the world. With acceptance and support, these individuals can shine."

About NDSS

Founded in 1979, the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) supports people with Down syndrome and their families through advocacy, resources, and community programmes. Its work spans education, jobs, health, and overall inclusion at both national and global levels.

Down syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs when a person is born with an extra copy of chromosome 21. This extra genetic material changes the way the body and brain develop, leading to differences in physical features, health, and learning.

The National Buddy Walk Programme, launched in 1995, is NDSS's signature awareness and fundraising event. It now brings together communities in about 150 cities across the US and in select international locations each year.