'Maybe It's AI': Donald Trump On Mysterious Red Spots On His Hand

The red blotches were visible on his right index finger, thumb and upper palm.

A picture of former US President Donald Trump recently created a buzz online. The picture showed his hand with red markings when he was photographed on January 17 leaving his Manhattan apartment. Now, days after people made assumptions about the reason behind the red spots, Donald Trump reacted by saying he is unaware of the red blotches. Mr Trump appeared on Fox News on Wednesday. During the interview, he was asked, "How's your hand? It looks like it's better now".

"My hand?" the former president asked. "Yeah, what happened the other? You didn't see the photos? Coming out of Trump Tower?" reporter Mark Meredith said. To this, Mr Trump claimed not to have seen the photos, saying that "nothing" was wrong with his hands. "Maybe it's AI," he said, referring to the viral pictures of his hand marks.

The red spots on Mr Trump's hand were caught by news photographers and bystanders last month. In the image, the Republican leader was seen lifting one arm and waving to the crowd. The red blotches were visible on his right index finger, thumb and upper palm.

After the picture surfaced online, many people speculated various reasons behind the red markings. While some said that it could be from an infection or a rash brought by his grip on a gold club, others believed it was a burn mark or ketchup stain.

"Red ink from a stamp, or seal - signature," stated a person. Another added, "Frostbite from Iowa". A third added, "Looks like a burn to me".

Meanwhile, a month ago, Mr Trump was spotted using "toe pads", two black rectangular pads under his feet while speaking at Mar-a-Lago, as per a report in the Independent. As people tried to figure out the purpose and meaning of this accessory, several speculations and jokes emerged online.

Several users also shared pictures of the former President leaning forward at press conferences and stated that he is now using "toe pads" to prevent leaning too far. Others remarked that his forward lean may be a sign of a medical problem.