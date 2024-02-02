Queen Elizabeth's Custom Range Rover Is Up For Sale, Asking Price Is...

The car was part of the royal household's fleet in 2016 and 2017.

A Range Rover that was once used by UK's Queen Elizabeth II is up for sale. Bramley Auctioneers have listed the Loire blue Range Rover, complete with ivory leather interior, on their website with the price set at a whopping 224,850 pounds (over 2 crores). The auction house also shared images of the vehicle on Instagram, which showed former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama sitting in the vehicle. Notably, the car was part of the royal household's fleet in 2016 and 2017.

"Fabulous to be able to offer one of our very favourite cars to market once more, the Ex HRH Queen Elizabeth II Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography LWB. This exquisite example has the finest of provenance and would make for an exceptionally special addition to any collection," the auction house wrote on Instagram.

Take a look at the images below:

According to the official website, the car, described as a "true land yacht", has been made specifically for royal use. It comes equipped with convert lighting, specially adapted fixed steps and police emergency lighting, as well as modifications ordered by the late monarch to make the vehicle more easily accessible.

"This fabulous motorcar has been finished in Black Diamond and has been paired with a sumptuous black leather interior, working harmoniously with the special Black Badge Carbon Fibre trim," the description of the car reads.

The website also lists the "optional extras" included in the vehicle. They are "Shooting Star Headliner, RR Monograms to Headrests, Massage Seats, Privacy Glass, Driver Assistance Systems". Also, the car is "Supplied with the balance of its Rolls-Royce warranty and with no servicing required until March 2024".

Also Read | Rishi Sunak Fasts 36 Hours Every Week. Here's Why

The car has 18,000 miles on the clock. In another nod to its royal history, it also has the same number plate as when used by Queen Elizabeth II. "Land Rovers and Range Rovers that have seen service with the Royal Household normally always have the vehicle registration numbers changed once out of service, this is so that the vehicle's prior use can never be confirmed, however, this example still retains its original registration number, that being OU16 XVH, making it a unique opportunity to acquire a Range Rover with undisputed Royal and Presidential provenance," the website reads.

Notably, the car has been photographed numerous times during royal events, including during a state visit by former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle in April 2016. The Obamas were ushered into the car along with the late monarch and Prince Philip after arriving at Windsor Castle for a private lunch.