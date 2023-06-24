Massive Fire At Fuel Depot In Russian City Amid Mutiny By Mercenary Group

There are 100 firefighters and more than 30 vehicles at the scene."

A fuel depot was on fire in Russia's southern city of Voronezh on Saturday, the local governor announced after Moscow said the army was leading "combat" in the region amid a mutiny from Wagner mercenaries.

"In Voronezh, (authorities) are extinguishing a burning fuel depot," the governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram. "There are 100 firefighters and more than 30 vehicles at the scene," he added, saying there were "no victims according to the first data."

Gusev did not give the cause of the fire, but some media have published a video showing a military helicopter in the area before an explosion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)