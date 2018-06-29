Maryland Shooting Shakes Local Newspapers That Cultivate Community Ties

Authorities in Maryland say they do not yet know the motive of the gunman (Reuters)

About two hours after the shooting in a Maryland newspaper office that killed five people on Thursday, a small newsroom in Ogden, Utah received a telephone call from a man asking about the ideological bent of the newspaper.



"There was no specific threat made by this person, but he did go off on the liberal media and fake news and suggested that liberals deserve to have violence done against them," said Kyle Hansen, news editor of the Ogden Standard-Examiner.



The caller hung up when asked to identify himself. The newspaper reported the call to police. The building entrances were checked and the news staff had a meeting about how to handle such calls, Hansen said.



Authorities in Maryland say they do not yet know the motive of the gunman who sprayed the Capital Gazette group newsroom in the Maryland capital of Annapolis with gunfire.



But it has certainly rattled other newsrooms across the United States, which have long cultivated open-door ties with their communities as a business model.



"Obviously it's always a concern because we write stories that make people angry," said Staci Matlock, editor of the Taos News weekly newspaper, in Taos, New Mexico. "And given the rhetoric in the last two years about fake news, and about the role of newspapers and other media, it's not surprising that perhaps people take it to another level."



Reporters Without Borders press freedom advocacy group called the Maryland shooting "a new tragedy for journalism, which is the victim of increasing violence globally - even in democracies."



According to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, 13 journalists have been physically attacked in the United States so far this year, and 45 were physically attacked in 2017.



Community Newspapers



Adam Meyer, associate publisher of the Jackson Hole News & Guide, a small weekly in the resort town of Jackson, Wyoming, said small publications thrive on their close ties with the community.





