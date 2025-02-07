Advertisement

Marco Rubio Says "Absurd" For US Government Vessels To Pay In Panama Canal

A State Department social media posting on Wednesday said that Panama would exempt US government vessels from fees, days after a visit by Rubio.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Marco Rubio Says "Absurd" For US Government Vessels To Pay In Panama Canal
Marco Rubio, however, stopped short of insisting that an agreement had been reached.
Santo Domingo:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday it was "absurd" for US naval vessels to pay to transit the Panama Canal, after Panama's president denied an agreement on free passage.

"I find it absurd that we would have to pay fees to transit a zone we are obligated to protect in time of conflict. Those are our expectations," Rubio told reporters in the Dominican Republic.

Rubio, however, stopped short of insisting that an agreement had been reached.

"They're a democratically elected government. They have rules; they have laws. They're going to follow their process, but our expectations remain the same," he said.

A State Department social media posting on Wednesday said that Panama would exempt US government vessels from fees, days after a visit by Rubio.

President Jose Raul Mulino called the remark untrue and "intolerable."

President Donald Trump has threatened to seize the Panama Canal, pointing to the growing influence of China.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Marco Rubio, Panama Canal, United States
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.