Ahead Of Putin Talks, Trump Says Many Elements In Ukraine Deal Agreed To

US President Donald Trump will speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later today to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. Sharing details about a possible ceasefire, Trump has said that "many elements" of a final agreement have been reached, but "much remains".

"Tomorrow morning I will be speaking to President Putin concerning the War in Ukraine. Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains. Thousands of young soldiers, and others, are being killed. Each week brings 2,500 soldier deaths, from both sides, and it must end NOW. I look very much forward to the call with President Putin," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The two countries have been at war for over three years. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, escalated the conflict between the two nations.

President Trump has been working to calm tensions and end the conflict. During the presidential campaign, Trump claimed he could resolve the situation even before taking office, stating, "They're dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I'll have that done - I'll have that done in 24 hours."

Last Friday (March 14), President Trump indicated there was a "very good chance" the war between Russia and Ukraine could end following "productive" discussions with Russian President Putin.

"We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that he had "strongly requested" that Putin spare the lives of "completely surrounded" Ukrainian troops.

"I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II," Trump said.

Following this, Putin said he would spare Ukraine troops in the Russian region of Kursk if they "surrender".

"We are sympathetic to President Trump's call," Putin said in remarks broadcast on Russian television.

"If they lay down their arms and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment," Putin said.

While Ukraine has endorsed an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire and agreed to immediate negotiations with Russia, the latter is yet to accept the deal.