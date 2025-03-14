Trump "Strongly" Requests Putin To Spare Lives Of Ukrainian Soldiers

US President Donald Trump said on Friday there is a "very good chance" the war between Russia and Ukraine can end after productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday.

"We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that he had requested that Putin spare the lives of "completely surrounded" Ukrainian troops.

