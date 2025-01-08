Man's Emotional Plea To Save Dogs Amid Pacific Palisades Wildfire Captured In Viral Video

A distressing video has emerged online showing a man desperately pleading with a police officer to rescue his dogs from their Pacific Palisades home as a wildfire engulfs the upscale neighbourhood. The clip captures the man's anguish as he begs for help, highlighting the terrifying situation faced by residents during the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

A video shared on X by Brianna Sacks captures a man desperately pleading with an officer, saying, "I need my dogs. They're my family."

According to reports, the man had been at work when the fire broke out, leaving his dogs at home. Prevented by authorities from accessing his residence, he rented a bicycle in a desperate attempt to reach them.

Watch the video here:

This was heartbreaking. A man came to the official staging area bawling. He was at work and left his dogs at his Palisades home. Police wouldn't let him through. He rented a bike to try and get there. He was begging the officer to go get them



“I need my dogs. They're my family” pic.twitter.com/LkgFUB0zML — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) January 8, 2025

Fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, the wildfire has already burned through 1,262 acres between Santa Monica and Malibu, forcing the evacuation of 30,000 residents. Officials cautioned that overnight wind conditions were expected to worsen, heightening the risk of further devastation.

Flying embers sparked a palm tree fire near Sunset Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, while residents in Topanga Canyon reported flames nearly reaching their vehicles as they fled for safety.

The fire, which began in the hills, rapidly advanced toward the Pacific Ocean.

Prior to the wildfire, the National Weather Service had issued its highest fire warning for Los Angeles County, forecasting winds of 50 to 80 mph (80 to 130 kph), with gusts up to 100 mph (160 kph) in mountainous areas.