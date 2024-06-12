Man Spending $2 Million To Reverse Ageing Claims His Birthday Now Comes Every 19 Months

This finding has sparked interest within the anti-ageing community.

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his focus on longevity research, has shared data suggesting a potential slowdown in his biological ageing process. He claims his analysis indicates his biological age advances at a rate equivalent to roughly 19 months for every 12 chronological months. This finding has sparked interest within the anti-ageing community.

Mr Johnson in a post on X declared, "My new record: 0.64 pace-of-aging. My birthday is now every 19 months. Previously I built Braintree Venmo, now I build human, with a goal to slow and reverse aging. Nutrition is a power law of anti-aging. This is what I eat every day. You can too."

In a video statement, Mr Johnson said, "I've been trying to reduce my speed of ageing, and I just achieved a personal best - 0.64. That roughly means that for every 12 months that pass, I only age for 7.6 months."

At 46, entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his Project Blueprint focused on longevity research, claims his health markers indicate a younger biological age. He attributes this to a significant annual investment in a program exceeding $2 million.

Project Blueprint reportedly uses various interventions to reverse Johnson's epigenetic age, a marker of cellular ageing. Johnson's rigorous daily protocol includes a meticulously monitored, calorie-controlled diet, over 100 daily supplements, and adherence to a strict dietary plan.

In a recent YouTube video (nearly 500,000 views), Johnson unveiled a surprising addition to his regimen: high-flavonol, pure cocoa, free from heavy metals. This specific type of cocoa differs significantly from what's typically found in supermarkets.

Mr Johnson is no stranger to unconventional anti-ageing approaches. Past ventures have included controversial blood transfusions and hair treatments. His dedication to pushing the boundaries of longevity research continues to generate significant interest.