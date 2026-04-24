Canadian Man Sets World Record By Planting 23,060 Trees In 24 Hours

- Antoine Moses set a record by planting 23,060 trees in 24 hours in Canada
- The achievement occurred in La Crete, Alberta, on July 17, 2021
- He has six years of experience in tree planting before setting the record
In an impressive display of dedication and hard work, a man in Canada has set a record by planting a huge number of trees in just one day. The achievement highlights both physical endurance and commitment to environmental work.
Record-Breaking Achievement
Antoine Moses set the record for planting the most trees by an individual in 24 hours. He planted a total of 23,060 trees. This remarkable feat took place in La Crete, Alberta, Canada, on 17 July 2021.
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Happy Earth Day 🌎 Most trees planted by an individual in 24 hours 🌲🌳 23,060 by Antoine Moses 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/LKqWLdsgz3— Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 22, 2026
Experience In Tree Planting
Antoine Moses has been planting trees for six years. His experience in this field played an important role in helping him achieve such a high number within a limited time.
Age Requirement For Record
Applications for this record title are only accepted if the applicant is 16 years of age or older. This achievement stands as a significant example of individual effort in tree planting within a short period.
Tree planter Antoine Moses set a world record by planting 23,060 trees in 24 hours, demonstrating extraordinary endurance, experience, and commitment to environmental conservation on Earth Day celebrations worldwide.
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