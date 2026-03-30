Man Sets World Record By Passing Balloons Through Nose And Mouth In One Minute

A man in Germany has achieved a very unusual world record by performing a surprising and difficult trick in front of a live audience, reported Guinness World Records.

On August 29, 2025, Malte Dunser from Austria set a Guinness World Record for the most balloons inserted through the nose and pulled out through the mouth in one minute. This record-breaking attempt took place in Munich, Germany, on the stage of Guinness World Records - Die große Show der Weltrekorde.

According to Guinness World Records, during this attempt, Malte successfully performed this feat 10 times. Each time, he inserted an uninflated balloon through one nostril and then pulled it out through his mouth.

Malte explained that he practiced and experimented with various objects and different types of balloons before selecting the ones best suited for his official attempt. To further refine his technique, he applied a thin layer of oil to the balloons to ensure they could slide easily through his nose.

This performance left the audience in attendance astounded, and with it, he secured this unique world record.

Malte Dunser's record highlights how dedication, practice, and perfection can turn even the most unusual skill into an extraordinary achievement.