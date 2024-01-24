Man Removed From American Airlines Flight For Farting Excessively: Report

The incident took place on flight from Phoenix, to Austin on January 14.

An American Airlines flight was recently delayed after a "disgruntled" passenger farted and was removed from the plane, as per a report in the Independent. This was recently shared by a user on Reddit and since then the post has gone viral on social media. The user u/Glamgalatx was on the flight from Phoenix, Arizona, to Austin, Texas, on January 14.

"This past Sunday I was on a direct American flight from Phoenix to Austin and I was seated near the row where this situation occurred. I'm simply sharing this because it's somewhat entertaining, and no I did not film anything," said the user. He said that he observed the man was "audibly disgruntled about something" and as as soon as he sat down, he was grumbling about something under his breath.

"Several minutes pass and majority of people are seated but we still hadn't left the gate. I overhear him loudly say 'You thought that was rude? Well how about this smell' and farted. Idk what provoked that comment, and while kinda funny to overhear, it was uncalled for especially coming from a grown man on an airplane nonetheless. The ppl seated immediately near him were ladies seemingly minding their own business. I didn't catch anyone's response to that but the guy seated next to me and I exchanged smiles and shook our heads," the user stated in the post.

The irate passenger then started screaming at the rest of the passengers as they started unpacking snacks and eating. "It's early evening and several people are having snacks or eating food. The man who just purposefully farted moments ago decides to loudly and condescendingly say 'yeah, everybody let's just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time'. A guy in the row over replied, 'if you don't like it you can fly private' to which fartman says 'that's so f***** rude', and another person nearby chimes in 'I think we'd all agree you're the rude one here'," the user wrote on Reddit,

The flight, which was heading towards the runway for takeoff, stopped and returned to the gate as a result of the fight. Finally, the flight crew intervened and announced over the announcement system, "Apologies for the interruption, but we are returning to the gate. We will give you more info when we have it."

The passenger was then notified by a female flight attendant that he would not be staying on the flight. When he expressed his confusion to the crew member about why he was being taken off the aircraft, she said that they would talk about it when they disembarked the plane.

"He gets up, grabs his bag, and quietly exits the plane. We all breathed a sigh of relief when he was removed; I think most people were on edge about what he may say or do next," the Reddit user said. "The trip was only delayed by 15-30 minutes, so all in all I think American (Airlines) handled it swiftly."

Since being shared, the post has amassed a variety of reactions on social media.

"I think its going to be awhile before fartman boards another flight, he's now on a list," said a user.

"He's FARTING and calling people rude and low-class LOLOLL I'm dying. Thank you for this," commented another user.

A third said, "Farting is how gentleman quarrel. Everybody knows that."

"The delay sounds worth it just for the story alone," added a person.

"Fartman lol what a great name," added another user.