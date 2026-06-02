Man Named Loony Toon, Who Shot At Police Officers, Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

An Oregon court sentenced Loony John Franklin Kolb Toon to 20 years in prison for shooting at three police officers. The incident occurred during a June 2025 traffic stop in Milwaukie, a suburb of Portland. Toon, whose unusual name mirrors the famous cartoon series, Looney Tunes, as well as a colloquial term some invoke when describing an eccentric or irrational person, opened fire on the officers before being apprehended. He was convicted on multiple counts of attempted murder and will remain behind bars for two decades.

As per the Clackamas County District Attorney's office, the 43-year-old was on probation in connection with a first-degree attempted kidnapping charge at the time. Afterwards, Toon abandoned his car, ran onto a golf course and evaded arrest until the officers apprehended him approximately 30 km away in the city of Sandy, Oregon, four days later.

“This was an incredibly dangerous incident,” said Clackamas County Deputy District Attorney Rebecca Wareham Portlock, who prosecuted the case. She added that Toon “showed callous disregard for every single person in his path and endangered the lives of four police officers".

He was charged and convicted on four counts of Attempted Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Escape in the Second Degree.

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Some Milwaukie police officers who were involved in the confrontation attended the hearing but declined to make victim impact statements. Toon also declined to make a statement when offered the opportunity.

Apart from the prison sentence, Toon must also pay restitution to both Milwaukie's municipal government for damaging a police cruiser and the owner of a car that he struck with bullets, the district attorney's office said.

Milwaukie is a city outside Portland and has a population of about 21,000 people.