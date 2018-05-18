Man, Late To Board Flight, Tries To Yank Open Plane Door

The incident captured on video inside the terminal showed the man bashing and pulling frantically on the plane's door, trying to get inside, Xinhua news agency reported.
The man was hours late for his original flight and became aggressive towards Jetstar staff. He pushed a crew member and ran through the terminal gate onto the tarmac where he was able to access the stairs leading to the plane.
"This man was trying to get up the stairs, he was physically fighting with the staff, punching and scratching them," said a witness.
CommentsThe man was eventually restrained by baggage handlers and arrested by police. At least two Jetstar employees suffered injuries.
The man was later banned from any future Jetstar or Qantas flights and is set to face charges.