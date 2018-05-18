Man, Late To Board Flight, Tries To Yank Open Plane Door The incident captured on video inside the terminal showed the man bashing and pulling frantically on the Jetstar plane's door, trying to get inside.

Share EMAIL PRINT The man has been banned from future Jetstar flights and is set to face charges (Representational) Melbourne: An "irate" passenger who reportedly missed his scheduled flight was arrested at Melbourne Airport on Thursday after attempting to break into a Jetstar Airways plane.



The incident captured on video inside the terminal showed the man bashing and pulling frantically on the plane's door, trying to get inside, Xinhua news agency reported.



The man was hours late for his original flight and became aggressive towards Jetstar staff. He pushed a crew member and ran through the terminal gate onto the tarmac where he was able to access the stairs leading to the plane.



"This man was trying to get up the stairs, he was physically fighting with the staff, punching and scratching them," said a witness.



The man was eventually restrained by baggage handlers and arrested by police. At least two Jetstar employees suffered injuries.



The man was later banned from any future Jetstar or Qantas flights and is set to face charges.



