Man In UK Finds Rare Pokemon Cards Worth Lakhs, Hopes To Cover Wedding Costs With Sale

A simple clean-up of an old home turned into a surprising discovery for a teaching assistant in England, after he found a collection of rare Pokemon cards that could be worth a significant amount of money, reported People.com.

Andrew Braund, 37, was sorting through items in his childhood home in Dorset when he came across his old Pokemon card collection. Curious about their value, he later took them to a trading card store.

He said that he did not expect the cards to be worth much. He had initially thought that the entire collection might be valued at around £500.

However, Braund was surprised to discover that three of his cards were worth far more than he expected. These included a mint-condition Skyridge Charizard holo card, estimated to be worth between Rs 10,02,584.68 and Rs 15,03,877.03.

He also owns a near-mint version of the same card, estimated to be worth around Rs 12,68,798. Additionally, a reverse-holo Skyridge Charizard card in his collection is valued between Rs 2,03,012 and Rs 2,79,173.

Braund said he was momentarily stunned when he realised the potential value of the Charizard cards.

Recalling his discovery, Braund explained that these three Charizard cards were probably among the last packs he had purchased. He said that while these cards have the highest monetary value, he has little emotional attachment to them. The cards he loved most as a child are now worn out because he always carried them with him.

The collection is being sold through Ewbank's Auctions. In addition to the Braund cards, the auction also includes a factory-sealed display of the first preconstructed theme decks, released in 1999, designed to teach people how to play Pokemon. Each of these decks is estimated to cost between Rs 3,17,266 and Rs ,44,173, and a total of eight decks are available.

In addition, the auction also includes the complete 1st Edition Team Rocket set, estimated to cost between Rs 3,80,689 and Rs 5,07,568.

Braund stated that he intends to use the proceeds from this sale to cover the expenses of his wedding to his fiancee, Rachel Mosley, who is set to marry in August.

He expressed hope that the sale of these cards will help cover some of his wedding expenses.