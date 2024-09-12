US Man Charged For Secretly Drugging And Assaulting Women He Met Online

Andrew Gallo is accused of drugging at least six women, ages 17 to 30, over the past 15 months.

A 40-year-old New York resident is facing serious charges after allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting women he met through an online ‘sugar daddy' website. Andrew J Gallo was arrested on Wednesday and charged with rape by causing impairment, strangulation, drug and alcohol offenses and corruption of minors, reported ABC News. He is currently being held on $500,000 cash bail following his arraignment.

Gallo is accused of drugging at least six women, ages 17 to 30, over the past 15 months. The investigation revealed that Gallo, using the alias “DREWSTER420” on SugarDaddiesMeet.com, laced his victims' drinks with drugs such as methamphetamine, ecstasy and cocaine. Gallo gave his victims alcohol mixed with these substances, leaving them immobile and unable to resist his advances.

Prosecutors revealed that the victims experienced a lack of control during the assaults, with Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn noting that Gallo's actions rendered the women so impaired that they were unable to consent to sexual acts.

One of the earliest known incidents occurred on Christmas Eve last year, when a 24-year-old New Jersey woman met Gallo for dinner. She reported that after drinking a margarita Gallo prepared, she felt unusually disoriented and feared that if she fell asleep, she might not wake up. Authorities believe the drink was laced with methamphetamine, reported the Washington Post.

Gallo also allegedly strangled some women until they nearly or completely passed out.

Gallo faces five counts of rape by causing impairment, six counts of drug possession, and four counts of strangulation. Other charges include corrupting and furnishing alcohol to minors.

Reports indicated that the drugs caused extreme effects, including hallucinations and staying awake for long hours. Some of the victims had to seek medical attention after spending time at his home.

Authorities are actively seeking other potential victims who may have met Gallo. As of now, Gallo does not have a listed attorney, and no legal representation appeared during his arraignment.