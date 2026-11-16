Man Breaks Jesus Christ's Statue Into Pieces While Posing For Photo In Lithuania

A CCTV video from Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, shows two men damaging a golden statue of Jesus Christ that was taken from near the Shrine of Divine Mercy Church. The footage shows one of the men holding the statue for a photograph before its arms break off, causing it to fall to the ground and shatter into several pieces. The men then ran away from the spot, according to the Daily Mail.

The identities of both men have not been confirmed. The footage shows two men laughing on a street in Vilnius. One of them carries the golden statue and holds it up by its arms while the other takes photographs.

However, the statue's arms suddenly break, sending it crashing to the ground. It breaks into several pieces, after which the man holding it says, "Oh my God," and runs away while laughing.

Following the incident, the church's priest, Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas, shared an appeal on social media to help identify the person responsible.

He said that the statue had been removed from the cross and broken during the night of November 11 and 12.

Broken pieces of the statue and flowers have since been placed at the foot of the wooden cross from which the statue was taken.

A Vilnius Police spokesperson confirmed that an unidentified person damaged a golden sculpture of Jesus hanging on a wooden cross on Dominikonu Street at around 9 pm on November 11.

Police said that the damage was being assessed and a pre-trial investigation had been started under Article 284 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Lithuania.