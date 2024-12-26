Thief In US Returns Stolen Baby Jesus Statue With Apology Note: "Won't Happen Again"

During the Christmas celebrations, a peculiar incident unfolded in Fort Collins, Colorado. A stolen Baby Jesus statue from the nativity scene in Old Town Square mysteriously reappeared at a local fire station. Accompanying the returned statue was an apology note from the anonymous thief. According to the New York Post, the statue had been missing since December 17th, leaving the nativity scene incomplete. However, the statue was returned just in time for Christmas, bringing a sense of relief and wonder to the community.

Initially, the Fort Collins Police Department released a photo of a suspect, described as a blonde-haired individual, allegedly caught stealing the ceramic Baby Jesus statue from the traditional holiday decoration in Old Town Square.

"This Grinch tried to ruin Christmas by stealing the Baby Jesus from the Old Town Square nativity scene," the Fort Collins Police Services wrote on its Facebook page, alongside an image of the alleged suspect.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the statue was returned to the Poudre Fire Authority just days later. Accompanying the returned statue was a note, reportedly scrawled by the thief. The Fort Collins Police Department took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of two firemen holding the recovered Baby Jesus statue. An apology note was taped to the statue's face.

The handwritten note read, "I am really sorry. I made a dumb mistake at the moment. It won't happen again."

Upon its return, the ceramic Baby Jesus statue was found to have some fingers broken off. However, it remains unclear whether the damage occurred before or after the theft.

Despite the apology note accompanying the returned statue, the police were unable to gather any further information about the identity of the thief.