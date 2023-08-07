Watch: Thief Stops To Play With Golden Retriever Before Stealing Bicycle Worth $1300

Golden retrievers are naturally sociable and friendly

Apart from being lovely companions, dogs also serve as an effective home security measure and help deter thefts and robberies. However, in one case in the United States, a Golden retriever, known as a friendly dog, was seen playing and demanding belly rubs from an intruder.

The incident happened on July 15 when a burglar entered a garage and took a 2019 black Electra three-speed bicycle, worth $1,300 (Rs 1,07,542). However, just when he was about to take off, the family's dog approached him. What happened next was super sweet.

The San Diego Police Department shared the CCTV footage on Instagram in an attempt to get some leads about the suspect. ''In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage,'' the police department said.

Watch the video here:

Instead of barking at the suspect, the Golden Retriever gave him a friendly greeting and invited him to play with it. The video then shows the suspect petting and cuddling with the golden retriever, and even giving it some belly rubs.

''Hi buddy,'' the suspect says to the dog. ''Alright, because you're so cool, come here. You're the coolest dog I've ever known. I love you too,'' he says further.

The suspect then left the scene with the bike after petting the dog one more time.

Police described the alleged thief as a white male around 30 years old wearing a blue and white hat, a gray shirt, and orange athletic shoes. The stolen bike, which is valued at around $1,300, featured “8-ball” caps on the tire valves, an “8-ball” logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black-and-white pattern, according to police.

Reacting to the unexpected encounter, one user joked, ''That dog was like “wait wait wait….did you see the rest of the garage? There's so much more, man.''

Others noted that Golden retrievers are naturally sociable and hardly ever act with suspicion when seeing a stranger.

Another commented, ''For a second I thought he would change his mind when he saw the dog being super sweet to him.'' A third said, ''That homeowner needs a German Shepherd, his dog is too friendly.''