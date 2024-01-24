Man Arrested Twice In 3 Days For Stalking Taylor Swift Outside Her US Home

The man was first arrested near Taylor Swift's residence over the weekend

A man was arrested twice within three days after stalking singer Taylor Swift outside her home in New York City, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as David Crowe, 33, and was charged by the police with harassment and stalking, the report added.

Crowe, a resident of Seattle, was first arrested near the pop star's residence in Manhattan on Saturday.

Police on Monday again found Crowe near the building after receiving reports that he was harassing multiple people in the street and acting "erratically", according to the report.

Swift, who in November last year had to cancel her concert in Rio de Janeiro following the death of a fan due to heat exhaustion, has repeatedly been harassed by stalkers over the years.

In 2022, a man was arrested for drunkenly driving a car into her New York apartment and allegedly trying to gain entry.

Another man was arrested for breaking into her residence while no one was home and sleeping in her bed.