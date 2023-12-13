Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Breaks World Record, Becomes Highest-Grossing Tour Ever

Taylor Swift described her shows as a trip through all of her musical "eras".

Taylor Swift has been making headlines ever since she began much-talked about Eras Tour. The tour is now officially the highest-grossing music tour ever, becoming the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue, as per the Guinness World Record .

Eras Tour began in March this year and is set to conclude in December 2024 after a total of 151 shows across the globe. According to Pollstar, the ongoing concert tour has earned $1.04 billion. This surpasses the record set by Elton John's farewell tour, which ran for five years and brought in $939 million across 328 performances before concluding earlier this year.

The "Lover" singer described her shows as a trip through all of her musical "eras," spanning more than 3.5 hours and consisting of a set list of 44 songs split into 10 segments. Swifties, her ardent fan following, have flocked in great numbers to see their idol, overwhelming websites with ticket sales, packing hotels to capacity, and even creating seismic activity similar to earthquakes during some of her gigs, as seen in July in Seattle. With an average attendance of 72,000 people and ticket prices of about $238, the tour is making over $17 million every performance.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve report published in July also attributed Eras Tour due to its significant economic impact on the country. The US Federal Reserve recently in its Beige Book, or the Summary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions which is published eight times a year stated that hotel bookings in Philadelphia had risen to their highest level since the beginning of the pandemic. The report attributed this growth to Ms Swift's concert dates in the city.

"Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city," the report read at that time.

The Grammy Award winner was also named 'Person of the Year' by Time Magazine. They call the musical force of nature the "hero of her own story."Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light... Swift is the rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story," Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a statement.

"Much of what Swift accomplished in 2023 exists beyond measurement. She mapped her journey and shared the results with the world: She committed to validating the dreams, feelings, and experiences of people, especially women, who felt overlooked and regularly underestimated."

