Man Arrested For Walking Naked On Street In Florida, Says He's From ''A Different Earth''

He told the police that he did not know where he had left his clothes

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after he was spotted walking down the street naked in Florida's Palm Beach, CBS 12 reported. Upon his arrest, the man claimed that he is from a ''different Earth.''

The incident was reported on March 8 when an employee from Taboo called the police to report a white male walking past the store naked in full view at the 200 block of Worth Avenue. When the cops arrived at the scene, they approached the man, who was seen walking without clothing and exposing his genitals to the public.

He told the police that he did not know where he had left his clothes, and also refused to give his name or date of birth.

The accused was then brought to the Palm Beach Police Department for questioning where he continued to refuse to give his name. He even claimed that he did not possess a social security number or an ID card from any state. He was later identified as Jason Smith.

According to an arrest report, Mr Smith allegedly told police that he resided on a ''different earth'', WPEC reported. He later told police he lived in West Palm Beach.

Mr Smith was ultimately charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office online booking records.

In a similar incident last year, a man was arrested in Florida after he was caught taking bath inside a home that he broke into after a night of partying, according to NBC Miami. He was found naked in the bathtub on Christmas Day. After he was arrested, Levi Sholing told the police that he thought it was the Airbnb he was staying at.