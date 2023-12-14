Man Arrested For Trying To Slap Ex-Nepal PM KP Oli During Campaign

The man attempted to slap KP Oli while he was being greeted (ANI)

A person attempted to physically assault Nepal's former Prime Minister and Opposition CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli during a popularity campaign in the Dhankuta district of eastern Nepal.

The assailant, identified as Mahesh Rai by the local police, attempted to slap Mr Oli while he was being greeted and offered flowers during the Mid-hill East-West campaign of the opposition UML.

#WATCH | Dhankuta, Nepal | Koshi Province, Police DIG Rajeshnath Bastola says, "A person tried to physically assault former PM and opposition leader KP Sharma Oli during a publicity campaign earlier today.



"Upon examination, we have found that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. There is no political motive behind the attempted assault. We have detained him," Rajeshnath Bastola, Koshi State Police Chief DIG confirmed to news agency ANI over a phone call.

A viral video of the incident circulating on social media, and verified by the police, shows the attacker, Rai, being stopped by the security escorts of the former Nepal PM and dragged back by a crowd of supporters.

Rai is seen standing alongside others, who were offering flowers and garlands to the chief of the opposition party.

Former PM Oli arrived in Dhankuta on Thursday as part of the UML's campaign, which centered on the Mid-Hill Highway.

