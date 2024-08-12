Man Arrested For Stabbing Girl, Woman At Leicester Square In London

Cops are awaiting an update on the condition of the victims. (Representational)

British police said they arrested a man after an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in Leicester Square, an area in central London popular with tourists.

The police said they didn't believe there were any outstanding suspects and they were awaiting an update on the condition of the victims, both of whom were taken to hospital.

