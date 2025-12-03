Advertisement

Russian Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Kicking Elderly Woman In The Face

A delivery courier in Novosibirsk, Russia, was arrested after CCTV captured him brutally kicking an elderly woman in the face in a public underpass.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Russian Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Kicking Elderly Woman In The Face
The disturbing footage has sparked widespread outrage.
X.Com/@27khv

A shocking incident in Novosibirsk, Russia, has sparked outrage after CCTV footage surfaced showing a delivery courier violently kicking an elderly woman in the face in a public underpass. The disturbing video shows the man knocking the woman to the ground without provocation before walking away.

Local authorities in Novosibirsk, Siberia's largest city, quickly launched an investigation after the footage began circulating on social media. According to Russia Today, the man, whose identity has not yet been publicly disclosed, was reportedly fired immediately by the delivery company upon internal review. The company also handed over the video evidence to the police.

Watch the video here: 

In a follow-up to the shocking assault, Russian police have confirmed the arrest of the delivery courier. Authorities said the suspect is also being investigated for spitting at pedestrians and vandalising public property in separate incidents.

Eyewitnesses described the man's behaviour as "unhinged," and the disturbing footage has sparked widespread outrage. The elderly woman, believed to be in her 70s, received medical care for minor injuries and is reportedly recovering.

The incident has triggered renewed debate in Russia about public safety, courier vetting, and the need for psychological evaluations of gig economy workers.

Social media users responded with a mix of sarcasm and anger. "What would you like with your delivery: kicking, spitting, or vandalism? All free of charge," one person wrote. Another added, "Take him to the frontline, can't waste that super kick. Let him meet his maker in the trenches."

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Novosibirsk Assault, Delivery Courier Attack, Elderly Woman Kicked
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com