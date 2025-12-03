Russian Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Kicking Elderly Woman In The Face

A shocking incident in Novosibirsk, Russia, has sparked outrage after CCTV footage surfaced showing a delivery courier violently kicking an elderly woman in the face in a public underpass. The disturbing video shows the man knocking the woman to the ground without provocation before walking away.

Local authorities in Novosibirsk, Siberia's largest city, quickly launched an investigation after the footage began circulating on social media. According to Russia Today, the man, whose identity has not yet been publicly disclosed, was reportedly fired immediately by the delivery company upon internal review. The company also handed over the video evidence to the police.

Watch the video here:

Shocking video from Novosibirsk: a delivery courier is seen kicking an elderly woman in the face in an underpass, knocking her to the ground. Police in Siberia's biggest city say they are working to identify the man. pic.twitter.com/UrpZ3WEXFy — Brian McDonald (@27khv) December 2, 2025

In a follow-up to the shocking assault, Russian police have confirmed the arrest of the delivery courier. Authorities said the suspect is also being investigated for spitting at pedestrians and vandalising public property in separate incidents.

Eyewitnesses described the man's behaviour as "unhinged," and the disturbing footage has sparked widespread outrage. The elderly woman, believed to be in her 70s, received medical care for minor injuries and is reportedly recovering.

The incident has triggered renewed debate in Russia about public safety, courier vetting, and the need for psychological evaluations of gig economy workers.

Social media users responded with a mix of sarcasm and anger. "What would you like with your delivery: kicking, spitting, or vandalism? All free of charge," one person wrote. Another added, "Take him to the frontline, can't waste that super kick. Let him meet his maker in the trenches."