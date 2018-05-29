Malaysia To End Second Search For MH370 Today Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared when it was on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Flight MH370, with 239 people onboard, became one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries. Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia will end today a second search attempt to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after an area of more than 80,000 sq.km was scouted without finding any traces of the aircraft.



The ship Seabed Constructor, hired by the US company Ocean Infinity, is still conducting a search on Tuesday.



In January, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak had signed a contract with Ocean Infinity to track the area of the Indian Ocean where experts believe the plane had crashed.



According to the agreement, Malaysia would pay up to a maximum of $70 million if the company found the plane's fuselage and the two black boxes.



However, with the deadline expired, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced last week an official end to the search.



, about 40 minutes after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on the way to Beijing with 239 people on board.



So far, 27 fragments of the plane have been recovered at beaches in Reunion, Mozambique, Mauritius, South Africa and Pemba Island (Zanzibar), after they followed the currents of the Indian Ocean, according to the official hypothesis of the disaster.



From these retrieved pieces, experts confirmed that three wing fragments found in Reunion, Mauritius and Pemba belong to the MH370, another seven pieces, including parts of the interior of the cabin, are "almost certainly" from the missing aircraft and another eight bear a "high probability".



